About this product
🌹 Aroma: Sweet gassy citrus
🌱 Lineage:
Super Sour Diesel ♀ is a hybrid of OG Kush and Sour Diesel. It’s highly resinous and potent, with some bud samples testing over 30% THC. Yields are large and finishing time is mid October.
African Orange ♂ is a cross of Agent Orange and an heirloom Malawi from the Santa Cruz Mountains. The African Orange male providing pollen was big and stretchy, with long node spacing and heavy pollen production. These some of the largest plants we have seen outdoors in the Emerald Triangle, displaying long colas with somewhat weaker branches that appreciate being supported with trellising. African Orange phenotypes have aromas ranging from a musky citrus, to a deep orange funk.
Photo by @almightygrow
About this strain
Super Sour Diesel, also known as "Super Sour" and "Super Diesel" is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Super Silver Haze with Sour Diesel. This strain provides effects that knock out stress and pain while fostering creativity and euphoria. Super Sour Diesel is energizing, which makes it great for daytime use or socializing. This strain is very potent, which means it should be reserved for those with a high THC tolerance, as Super Sour Diesel is known to produce strong cerebral effects that may overpower a novice smoker. Super Sour Diesel is pungent and tastes like fuel when smoked.
