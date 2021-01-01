1000mg 99% Pure CBD Isolate Crystals (1 gram)
About this product
One individually packaged full gram (1000mg) of 99+% pure cannabidiol CBD isolate crystal powder. Zero THC. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Consult your physician before using. Store in a cool dry place. Keep out of reach of children. Warning: If pregnant or breastfeeding, ask a health professional before use.
About this brand
Erkati Inc.
