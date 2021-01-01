Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Erkati Inc.

Erkati Inc.

1000mg 99% Pure CBD Isolate Crystals (1 gram)

Buy Here

About this product

One individually packaged full gram (1000mg) of 99+% pure cannabidiol CBD isolate crystal powder.  Zero THC.

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Consult your physician before using. Store in a cool dry place. Keep out of reach of children. Warning: If pregnant or breastfeeding, ask a health professional before use.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!