About this product

We believe cannabis should be reliable, consistent, and accessible. To achieve this, we offer signature blends that deliver consistent effects and potencies every time. We’ve developed a proprietary blending process through countless hours of testing and hundreds of strains. Our blending process allows us to bring out the best qualities of hybrids, indicas, and sativas while avoiding many of the common negative effects. Designed around different mood states, our blends let you choose how you want to feel. Coupled with our blends, we use a proprietary variable grinding technique on our flower. The end result is a joint with unbeatable smokability – easy air flow, slow burn, and great taste. Indica: Blended for full body relaxation. Enjoy this blend when you’re winding down, relaxing in the backyard, or listening to music.