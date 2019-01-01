About this product
The Flight is an industry-leading, first-class vaporizing system. It's dynamic, discrete and ultra-durable design fuels our mobile lifestyle, and allows us to consume discreetly anywhere. The Escape Flight features a mobile case with a built-in power bank for on-the-go charging, that lasts for weeks on a single charge, and docks 2 Jet pens at a time. Features Include: Best in Class battery technology (built-in power bank only needs to be recharged approx. once/month) Max Capacity - docks and charges 2 Jet pens and 700mg Lifetime Warranty Discreet, Protective case Available in Black, White, and Gold This vape kit includes: 1 Flight protective case with a built-in power bank 2 Jet pens 2 empty, refillable 350mg tanks 1 micro USB Jet charger 1 USB Flight charging cable 1500 mAh Built-in Power Bank for long-term mobile charging Complete packaging kit with product use and warranty booklet
