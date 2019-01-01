 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Flight Vape Kit

by Escape Vape

$129.00MSRP

The Flight is an industry-leading, first-class vaporizing system. It's dynamic, discrete and ultra-durable design fuels our mobile lifestyle, and allows us to consume discreetly anywhere. The Escape Flight features a mobile case with a built-in power bank for on-the-go charging, that lasts for weeks on a single charge, and docks 2 Jet pens at a time. Features Include: Best in Class battery technology (built-in power bank only needs to be recharged approx. once/month) Max Capacity - docks and charges 2 Jet pens and 700mg Lifetime Warranty Discreet, Protective case Available in Black, White, and Gold This vape kit includes: 1 Flight protective case with a built-in power bank 2 Jet pens 2 empty, refillable 350mg tanks 1 micro USB Jet charger 1 USB Flight charging cable 1500 mAh Built-in Power Bank for long-term mobile charging Complete packaging kit with product use and warranty booklet

Escape™ epitomizes First Class look and feel, in its premium vaporizing products. It was engineered by cannabis enthusiasts that have taken "the vape pen" to new heights, where only the high-end, high-tech Jet can take you. The Escape brand and its products are designed to fuel and enhance daily life - even on the go. All Escape hardware is backed by a lifetime warranty.