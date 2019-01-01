About this product
Shea and Jojoba based, this product is rich in CBD with essential oils of lavender and rosemary essential oils, creating a synergistic effect with the terpenes found in our Colorado hemp.
About this brand
EsseCann, LLC
EsseCann started in 2017 to address the needs of customers seeking to improve their quality of life by augmenting their daily health regimen with cannabinoids. Driven by carefully researched medical data, the EsseCann product line is designed to deliver on the promise of CBD for multiple uses. We offer an affordable and comprehensive line of lab tested products including topical creams, CBD tincture (CBD oil), Crumble (vape) products and isolate. Wholesale inquiries are welcome.