 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. EsseCann, LLC
EsseCann, LLC Cover Photo

EsseCann, LLC

When you think you can't, think EsseCann!

Full spectrum Hemp based CBD tincture 1,000 mg/30 ML Colorado grown
Full spectrum Hemp based CBD tincture 1,000 mg/30 ML Colorado grown
Full spectrum, CBG rich Crumbles. 750 mg CBD
Full spectrum, CBG rich Crumbles. 750 mg CBD
Sore? 500 mg full spectrum CBD Muscle Cream with menthol
Sore? 500 mg full spectrum CBD Muscle Cream with menthol
Sore? 500 mg full spectrum CBD Body Cream with Lavender and Rosemary essential oils
Sore? 500 mg full spectrum CBD Body Cream with Lavender and Rosemary essential oils
98% pure CBD Isolate for benefits without any additives. Can be used in beverages and snacks.
98% pure CBD Isolate for benefits without any additives. Can be used in beverages and snacks.

About EsseCann, LLC

EsseCann started in 2017 to address the needs of customers seeking to improve their quality of life by augmenting their daily health regimen with cannabinoids. Driven by carefully researched medical data, the EsseCann product line is designed to deliver on the promise of CBD for multiple uses. We offer an affordable and comprehensive line of lab tested products including topical creams, CBD tincture (CBD oil), Crumble (vape) products and isolate. Wholesale inquiries are welcome.

Bath & body

more products

Hemp CBD edibles

more products

Hemp CBD tinctures

more products

Solventless

more products

Available in

United States