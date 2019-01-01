 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
EsseCann 1,000 mg/30 ml Hemp Extract

by EsseCann, LLC

$99.00MSRP

This is a lovely full spectrum, organically grown Colorado CBD oil with a graddy, terpene forward flavor. Easy dosing for both sizes at approximately 1 drop = 1 mg CBD. All Labs are available on the site under "Labs" tab.

EsseCann started in 2017 to address the needs of customers seeking to improve their quality of life by augmenting their daily health regimen with cannabinoids. Driven by carefully researched medical data, the EsseCann product line is designed to deliver on the promise of CBD for multiple uses. We offer an affordable and comprehensive line of lab tested products including topical creams, CBD tincture (CBD oil), Crumble (vape) products and isolate. Wholesale inquiries are welcome.