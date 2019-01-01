About this product
Banana OG by Eureka Cultivation
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Banana OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness sets in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.
About this brand
Eureka Cultivation
Eureka Cultivation is a large scale cannabis cultivator based in Monterey County, California. Known as the "Salad Bowl of America", Eureka is located in the historic greenhouse district of the fertile Salinas Valley, the area many experts consider the most ideal growing conditions in the U.S.