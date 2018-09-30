 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. GGI2 aka Golden Glue

GGI2 aka Golden Glue

by Evans Creek Farms

4.01
GGI2 aka Golden Glue by Evans Creek Farms

4.01

Leo0112

Nice sativa picked up 2g of it in a joint and smoked it made me feel really hyper happy and active i laughed at everything i saw. Tasted nice .

Organic Cannabis Producer in the Shadow of Mt. Hood