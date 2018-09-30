Leo0112
on September 30th, 2018
Nice sativa picked up 2g of it in a joint and smoked it made me feel really hyper happy and active i laughed at everything i saw. Tasted nice .
GGI2 aka Golden Glue by Evans Creek Farms
on September 30th, 2018
