 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Balance CBD Pre-Roll

Balance CBD Pre-Roll

by Eve Farms

Write a review
Eve Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Balance CBD Pre-Roll
Eve Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Balance CBD Pre-Roll
Eve Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Balance CBD Pre-Roll

$12.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Hello inner balance! Our CBD pre-roll Balance is designed to help you feel calm, but alert and you guessed it, balanced. It's the perfect mixture of earthy pine with woody undertones. This hybrid cultivar is an ideal smoke at any time of the day. We handcraft our CBD joints with exclusive, award-winning CBD cultivars you won’t find anywhere else, so our customers get to enjoy a unique smoking experience. We use 100% whole flower. No trim, no shake. Includes 17% CBD, plus CBC for effective inflammatory relief and CBG to help regulate mood. Hemp derived and less than 0.3% d-9 THC, so can be delivered nationwide. Each pre-roll pack contains two 0.5gram pre-rolls.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Eve Farms Logo
evefarms.com At Eve Farms, we're dedicated to discovering and delivering the future of natural health and well-being. Our products provide high-quality, pure and reliable hemp derived CBD for daily self-care, helping people manage stress, anxiety, inflammation and sleeplessness. We offer a variety of CBD oils and CBD-rolls crafted with award-winning unique cultivars, delivered to your door.