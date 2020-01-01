About this product

Hello inner balance! Our CBD pre-roll Balance is designed to help you feel calm, but alert and you guessed it, balanced. It's the perfect mixture of earthy pine with woody undertones. This hybrid cultivar is an ideal smoke at any time of the day. We handcraft our CBD joints with exclusive, award-winning CBD cultivars you won’t find anywhere else, so our customers get to enjoy a unique smoking experience. We use 100% whole flower. No trim, no shake. Includes 17% CBD, plus CBC for effective inflammatory relief and CBG to help regulate mood. Hemp derived and less than 0.3% d-9 THC, so can be delivered nationwide. Each pre-roll pack contains two 0.5gram pre-rolls.