At Eve Farms we share a passion for the plant and the people it can help. With people being at the heart of everything we do, Eve Farms cultivates quality flower lovingly raised by our family of passionate, experienced gardeners. We’re committed to quality and purity in each step of our cultivation practices, while giving each plant the unique attention and care it needs to thrive. We cultivate with absolutely no harsh chemical pesticides and and focus on extraction methods that bring out the full potential of each cultivar we grow. The end result is our customers get to enjoy the purest, highest quality cannabis possible.