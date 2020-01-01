Lemon Meringue by Exotic Genetix is a sweet, zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream. This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue offers uplifting mental effects and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches.