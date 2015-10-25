ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Lemon Skunk
Lemon Skunk

Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Lemon Skunk was bred from two separate Skunk phenotypes that displayed exceptionally zesty lemon traits. The skunky, citrus flavor draws you in immediately, and the happy, energetic buzz will shake you out of any funk. DNA Genetics has developed Lemon Skunk as a great strain for combating depression and stress.

Happy 63%
Uplifted 51%
Euphoric 50%
Relaxed 44%
Energetic 37%
Stress 35%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 29%
Pain 22%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 5%

Skunk No. 1
Lemon Skunk
Legendary Lemon
Loud Lemonade
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Tips for growing Lemon Skunk cannabis
Tips for growing Lemon Skunk cannabis
Which Cannabis Strain Pairs Best With Your Zodiac Sign?
Tips for growing Lemon Skunk cannabis

Most popular in