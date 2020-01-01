Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Bold flavors of cinnamon, clove and cardamom pair well with this cannabis-infused tea. Great with milk and honey. Vegan, Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free, All-Natural, Caffeine-Free. Ingredients: Organic South African Rooibos, cinnamon, cadamon, black peppercorn, maltodextrin, ginger root, cannabis oil, cloves. Potency: 10mg THC
