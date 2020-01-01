 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Masala Chai Tea 10mg

Masala Chai Tea 10mg

by High Tea by Evergreen Herbal

High Tea by Evergreen Herbal Edibles Beverages Masala Chai Tea 10mg

About this product

Bold flavors of cinnamon, clove and cardamom pair well with this cannabis-infused tea. Great with milk and honey. Vegan, Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free, All-Natural, Caffeine-Free. Ingredients: Organic South African Rooibos, cinnamon, cadamon, black peppercorn, maltodextrin, ginger root, cannabis oil, cloves. Potency: 10mg THC

About this brand

High Tea by Evergreen Herbal Logo