About this product
Remember those hot summer days playin’ hoops with your homey? Then sittin’ down on a shady stoop with an ice-cold bottle? Bet you can even remember the sound of the cap poppin’ off. Celebrate good times again with our Orange Cream Pie soda. Made with clear distillate, pure cane sugar, and lots of love.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Evergreen Herbal
Evergreen Herbal creates a world where cannabis can be consumed in a spirit of wellness, freedom and fun by providing consumers with access to quality, delicious and reliable cannabis products. Always putting the customer first, we invest the utmost care into our practices and products from the ingredients to the packaging. We are committed to collaborating with fellow industry leaders, researchers, policy makers and advocates to create a strong and thriving cannabis industry that benefits everyone.