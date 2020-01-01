Berry Lemonade Elixir 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$20.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Sometimes, you just want what’s easy, that’s why we’ve extended our Sinners & Saints Canna Shot product line! Now your favorite Canna Shots are available in SEVEN new flavors! With 100mg THC packed into 2oz portable bottles, Sinners & Saints Canna Shots are great for on the go or for an easy lazy Sunday treat. Affordable, effective, AND delicious, try it today! Pomegranate shot includes our original Amp’d Energy blend containing 200mg of caffeine! - Ingredients: Filtered Water, Malic Acid, Sucralose, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Cannabis Oil, Quillaja Saponaria, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Sodium Benzoate (preservative), Acesulfame Potassium, EDTA (protects freshness). Nutrition Facts: Calories 0, Total Carb 1g, Total Sugars 0g, Niacin 30mg, Vitamin B6 40mg, Folate 400mcg DFE, Vitamin B12 500mcg, Potassium 8mg, Taurine 569g, Caffeine 200mg, L-Phenylalanine 200mg, N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine 200mg.
