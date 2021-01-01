Blaze Sodas Stony Mountain Root Beer 30mg
Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Sugar, Caramel Color, Natural Flavor, Lactic Acid, Quillaja Saponaria, Cannabis Distillate, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Sodium Benzoate (preservative). Nutrition Facts: Amount per container: Calories 100, Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0% DV), Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 10mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 24g (8% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 24 (44% DV), Protein 0g, Potassium 13mg (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0% DV).
Evergreen Herbal
