About this product

2000mg THC Free Cannabidiol Oil Tincture Pure Cannabidiol (CBD): Extracted from only the highest-quality industrial hemp using CO2 extraction, resulting the cleanest and purest product possible. Non-GMO 3rd Party Lab Tested Made In The USA Cannabidiol offers a long list of health benefits thanks to its interactions with our body's endocannabinoid system including: Reducing anxiety and stress Reducing Inflammation Helps muscle pain Soothes joint pain Fights insomnia Helps Migraines and Headaches much more! SUPPLEMENT FACTS: Serving Size: 1/2 Dropper Servings Per Container, 60 Organic Hemp Oil: 1g Pure CBD: 33.3mg per serving 5 Quick Facts About CBD Oil 1.)CBD is safe and non-toxic. Hemp is a fantastically versatile, natural product that is completely safe to use. CBD oil has no maximum dose, and side effects are mild and uncommon. 2.)CBD is non-addictive. The World Health Organization has recognized that CBD is non-addictive. Not only is it not habit forming, but CBD has shown promise in studies regarding its role in helping people quit smoking and opioid addiction. 3.)Everyone is different. Due to metabolism, genetics, weight, age, and many other factors, CBD dosages and experiences can vary widely. 4.)Dosing requires trial and error. Currently there is no standard dosage for CBD, only recommended ranges, so finding the right dose may take some experimentation. CBD oil tinctures are perfect for this, since the dropper allows for easy dose adjustments. 5.)Speak with your doctor before taking CBD. Although CBD oil doesn’t require a prescription, you should always consult with a medical professional before taking any new supplement, including natural supplements such as CBD. This is especially important if you take other medications, because CBD can affect how some medications are metabolized.