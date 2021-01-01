About this product
2000mg THC Free Cannabidiol Oil Tincture
Pure Cannabidiol (CBD): Extracted from only the highest-quality industrial hemp using CO2 extraction, resulting the cleanest and purest product possible.
Non-GMO
3rd Party Lab Tested
Made In The USA
Cannabidiol offers a long list of health benefits thanks to its interactions with our body's endocannabinoid system including:
Reducing anxiety and stress
Reducing Inflammation
Helps muscle pain
Soothes joint pain
Fights insomnia
Helps Migraines and Headaches
much more!
SUPPLEMENT FACTS:
Serving Size: 1/2 Dropper
Servings Per Container, 60
Organic Hemp Oil: 1g
Pure CBD: 33.3mg per serving
5 Quick Facts About CBD Oil
1.)CBD is safe and non-toxic. Hemp is a fantastically versatile, natural product that is completely safe to use. CBD oil has no maximum dose, and side effects are mild and uncommon.
2.)CBD is non-addictive. The World Health Organization has recognized that CBD is non-addictive. Not only is it not habit forming, but CBD has shown promise in studies regarding its role in helping people quit smoking and opioid addiction.
3.)Everyone is different. Due to metabolism, genetics, weight, age, and many other factors, CBD dosages and experiences can vary widely.
4.)Dosing requires trial and error. Currently there is no standard dosage for CBD, only recommended ranges, so finding the right dose may take some experimentation. CBD oil tinctures are perfect for this, since the dropper allows for easy dose adjustments.
5.)Speak with your doctor before taking CBD. Although CBD oil doesn’t require a prescription, you should always consult with a medical professional before taking any new supplement, including natural supplements such as CBD. This is especially important if you take other medications, because CBD can affect how some medications are metabolized.
About this brand
Every Day Optimal
Every Day Optimal CBD is one of the US top CBD suppliers. We pride ourselves in making pure CBD products that contain zero THC. Our CBD products are non-GMO and sourced from high-quality and organically grown industrial hemp. All our products are free of heavy metals, pesticides and other contaminants and are backed by independent 3rd party testing to confirm accuracy and consistency.
We offer a wide range of CBD products which include our pure CBD oil tinctures (from 300mg to 4000mg), CBD oil capsules, CBD gummies and chewing gum, CBD vape oils and our exclusive specialty lines for people suffering with fibromyalgia, sleep issues or seeking relief from stress and anxiety.
