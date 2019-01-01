25mg CBD Gummies, THC Free Hemp Cannabidiol Gummy Bears from Every Day Optima
25mg CBD Gummies These amazing and fun little gummies are a great way to get your CBD dose without having to use a tincture or take a pill. CBD gummies are considered edibles, or food infused with CBD hemp extract. CBD gummies can be found available in a range of potencies and flavors similar to the typical multivitamin chewable candies. They are available for sale online and can be shipped legally to all 50 U.S. states. Always check for potency, purity, and THC content to ensure you are getting a quality CBD product. The most common uses for CBD gummies are for remedying symptoms of stress, pain, and inflammation, however many people report taking them as a preventative approach to health care. INGREDIENTS Pure Cannabidiol Oil (CBD) Sugar Corn Syrup Gelatin, Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate, Silicon Dioxide Natural and Artificial Flavors SUPPLEMENT FACTS Serving Size: 1 Gummy Servings Per Container, 30 Pure CBD Oil: 25mg Calories: 9 Total Fat: 0 grams | 0% Daily Value Sodium: 3mg | 1% Daily Value Total Carbohydrate: 2 grams | 1% Daily Value Sugars: 2 grams Protein: 0 grams
