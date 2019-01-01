 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. 25mg CBD Gummies, THC Free Hemp Cannabidiol Gummy Bears from Every Day Optima

25mg CBD Gummies, THC Free Hemp Cannabidiol Gummy Bears from Every Day Optima

by Every Day Optimal

25mg CBD Gummies These amazing and fun little gummies are a great way to get your CBD dose without having to use a tincture or take a pill. CBD gummies are considered edibles, or food infused with CBD hemp extract. CBD gummies can be found available in a range of potencies and flavors similar to the typical multivitamin chewable candies. They are available for sale online and can be shipped legally to all 50 U.S. states. Always check for potency, purity, and THC content to ensure you are getting a quality CBD product. The most common uses for CBD gummies are for remedying symptoms of stress, pain, and inflammation, however many people report taking them as a preventative approach to health care. INGREDIENTS Pure Cannabidiol Oil (CBD) Sugar Corn Syrup Gelatin, Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate, Silicon Dioxide Natural and Artificial Flavors SUPPLEMENT FACTS Serving Size: 1 Gummy Servings Per Container, 30 Pure CBD Oil: 25mg Calories: 9 Total Fat: 0 grams | 0% Daily Value Sodium: 3mg | 1% Daily Value Total Carbohydrate: 2 grams | 1% Daily Value Sugars: 2 grams Protein: 0 grams

Every Day Optimal CBD is one of the US top CBD suppliers. We pride ourselves in making pure CBD products that contain zero THC. Our CBD products are non-GMO and sourced from high-quality and organically grown industrial hemp. All our products are free of heavy metals, pesticides and other contaminants and are backed by independent 3rd party testing to confirm accuracy and consistency. We offer a wide range of CBD products which include our pure CBD oil tinctures (from 300mg to 4000mg), CBD oil capsules, CBD gummies and chewing gum, CBD vape oils and our exclusive specialty lines for people suffering with fibromyalgia, sleep issues or seeking relief from stress and anxiety.