50mg THC Free Cannabidiol Oil Pills For those in search of a product that offers a higher dose of hemp-derived CBD, these 50 mg capsules remain one of the strongest available options on the market today. Considered an excellent treatment for numerous ailments ranging from depression and anxiety to chronic pain, this line of extra strength CBD-infused products from Every Day Optimal offers maximum therapeutic effect and can be easily incorporated into everyday life. If you have used 10 mgs or 25 mgs capsules in the past and have found success – wait until you try these! Non-GMO All Natural Made In USA Legal in All 50 States GMP Compliant CAPSULE INFO Soft Gels 30 Per Bottle 50 mgs CBD In Each | 1,500 mgs per bottle NUTRITION INFO / SUPPLEMENT FACTS Serving Size: 1 Capsule Servings Per Container: 30 Pure CBD Oil: 50 mgs INGREDIENTS Pure Cannabidiol (CBD) Vegetable Gelatin Capsule (Vegetable Cellulose, Water) PURE CBD ISOLATE VS. FULL-SPECTRUM CBD Like any other compound, cannabidiol can be isolated down to a single molecule, which results in a fine white powder. Needless to say, CBD isolate contains a highly concentrated amount of cannabidiol that is then infused into many different products (predominately hemp oil) to treat a vast array of different conditions and disorders. Alternatively, full-spectrum CBD products contain additional cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids that are also present in the hemp plant alongside cannabidiol. Consuming this more specialized profile is widely believed to create what is known as the “entourage effect,” which is widely believed in the scientific community to provide a boost in overall therapeutic effectiveness. CO2 EXTRACTION This has become the gold standard for CBD extraction and has even been adopted by certain entities in the food industry as well. This extraction technique can be divided into three different categories: subcritical, “mid-critical,” and supercritical – the latter being the most common because it provides a pure product and is generally believed to be a safe process. The Supercritical CO2 extraction procedure utilizes pressure and temperature to create phase changes in carbon dioxide, creating an environment suitable to extract differing weights of components present in plant material. CO2 is known as a “turntable” solvent, making it incredibly versatile in the creation of a multitude of high-end products. Being able to “tune” the extraction process cannot possibly be overstated – especially in a system that separates constituents during extraction. Additionally, CO2 is a sanitizing agent, which prolongs the product’s shelf-life and (with proper environment and system), could yield medical grade oils and foods. Ultimately, the CO2 extraction technique is considered the cleanest and safest method for extracting compounds from plants such as cannabis, hemp, hops, and a wide range of other organic crops and nutraceuticals. BENEFITS OF CBD There are many different forms of CBD-infused products, each used to relieve many common yet difficult to manage ailments and disorders, ranging from chronic pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and even insomnia. As the research into cannabidiol advances, the more we learn about its therapeutic effect and how it can be successfully applied to treat a number of different conditions and disorders. Typically, consumers interested in 50 mgs capsules are looking for a higher level of symptom-relief. It is important to note that digesting CBD does not maximizes its bioavailability when compared to other products such as tinctures, which are known to pack a quick and powerful punch that wears off somewhat quickly. Despite this, many consumers report that Every Day Optimal CBD capsules provide them with a much longer lasting relief from their symptoms. HOW TO USE 50 MGs CAPSULES / DOSING INFO Take one capsule daily with food (ideally in the morning), and only progress to two capsules per day if needed. It is also highly advisable to consult with a licensed healthcare professional before beginning any new supplements or dietary aids, such as cannabidiol. Consuming CBD in capsule form ensures proper absorption into the bloodstream via the digestive process. WHY EVERY DAY OPTIMAL Every Day Optimal CBD utilizes only the highest quality cannabidiol, derived from industrial hemp and free of any pesticides, contaminants, or heavy metals that are all too often found in the products of other companies. Additionally, Every Day Optimal CBD routinely tests each of their products by 3rd party labs for both accuracy and consistency – this ensures a quality product for you, the consumer. 