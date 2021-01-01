 Loading…

Rocket Fuel CBD Flower

by Everyday Cannabis

Everyday Cannabis Cannabis Flower Rocket Fuel CBD Flower

About this product

Rocket Fuel Hemp Flower is a 70/30 Indica-dominant hybrid that's the perfect strain for anytime you want to wind-down and relax. You'll love this strain after a long day of work or while spending an evening hanging with friends. Like many of our other Indicas, this hand-trimmed hemp flower is a super dense, dank bud that smells like a blend of diesel, gasoline, and skunk. Our small-batch, craft-grown Rocket Fuel CBD Flower was grown by a female-led, independently owned grow operation consisting of three-growers. As always, we are proud to pay our participating growers above market average for their hemp flower. Our Rocket Fuel CBD Flower is slightly seeded, so you may find a few seeds per eighth or possibly none at all. Grams, halves, and ounces are packaged in resealable black Mylar bags with 62% humidity packs. Eighths and quarters are packaged in recyclable black plastic jars with child-resistant lids and 62% humidity packs. 20.116% Total Cannabinoids 16.544% CBD Must be 21+ to purchase. Although unlikely, it's possible that this product may cause a positive drug screening. We suggest that individuals subject to drug testing not use this product.

About this brand

Everyday Cannabis is freedom focused cannabis company that specializes in selling premium CBD products online.

