About this product

Rocket Fuel Hemp Flower is a 70/30 Indica-dominant hybrid that's the perfect strain for anytime you want to wind-down and relax. You'll love this strain after a long day of work or while spending an evening hanging with friends. Like many of our other Indicas, this hand-trimmed hemp flower is a super dense, dank bud that smells like a blend of diesel, gasoline, and skunk. Our small-batch, craft-grown Rocket Fuel CBD Flower was grown by a female-led, independently owned grow operation consisting of three-growers. As always, we are proud to pay our participating growers above market average for their hemp flower. Our Rocket Fuel CBD Flower is slightly seeded, so you may find a few seeds per eighth or possibly none at all. Grams, halves, and ounces are packaged in resealable black Mylar bags with 62% humidity packs. Eighths and quarters are packaged in recyclable black plastic jars with child-resistant lids and 62% humidity packs. 20.116% Total Cannabinoids 16.544% CBD Must be 21+ to purchase. Although unlikely, it's possible that this product may cause a positive drug screening. We suggest that individuals subject to drug testing not use this product.