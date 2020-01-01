 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
11 Inch Stemless Bong with Tornado Perc

by Everyone Does It

The 11-inch stemless bong with tornado perc by EDIT Collection is the perfect addition to your serious glassware collection. The percolator weaves your smoke beautifully while looking very smart on the shelf. The EDIT team carefully considers what matters to you smokers the most. Ensuring functionality and quality, we strive to create pieces you can utilize and cherish. The tornado creates a twisty funnel of water and air which cools and breaks up the smoke. This bong gives the user a smooth and ultra-powerful hit every time.

From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.