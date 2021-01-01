About this product

The 11-inch stemless bong with tornado perc by EDIT Collection is the perfect addition to your serious glassware collection. The percolator weaves your smoke beautifully while looking very smart on the shelf.



The EDIT team carefully considers what matters to you smokers the most. Ensuring functionality and quality, we strive to create pieces you can utilize and cherish.



The tornado creates a twisty funnel of water and air which cools and breaks up the smoke. This bong gives the user a smooth and ultra-powerful hit every time.