skylitlisa on March 31st, 2017

Holy crap, I think this might be the best bong I've ever owned. Admittedly, it's far from the *prettiest* bong I've ever owned, but this baby takes the cake for most durable, smoothest, and most portable. It's amazing for taking with you on a camping trip, toting around in your backpack, or just taking sweet rips off of on your couch. It's UNBREAKABLE. Ok, there is a glass bowl piece that could potentially be broken, but boy oh boy, a little bowl piece is SO much easier to replace than an entire bong. I've lost so many a waterpipe to the perils of gravity. If you're considering a new waterpipe and you are worried about investing in nice glass or if you have a tendency to break pipes and bongs, look no further. I love this sweet, silicone, ugly bong. It has earned a place in my heart and I hope it will retain its status as primary smoking device for years to come.