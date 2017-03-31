12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
This unbreakable silicone bong from the EDIT Collection is simply the bomb. At 12 inches tall, this piece can be broken down into multiple pieces for toting any place your little heart desires. Simple doesn’t mean boring though - this piece is equipped with a dual purpose ice catcher and diffuser perc. A glass downstem and slide bowl are included for full functionality. Made from durable, heat resistant silicone, this bong is a breeze to clean and transport. Maybe you’re not traveling, but you need a not-so-fragile piece? BOOM. SIlicone bongs are built to withstand life’s bumps and bruises. Us crazy kids over here at EDIT design durable and functional pieces with our customers in mind.
on March 31st, 2017
Holy crap, I think this might be the best bong I've ever owned. Admittedly, it's far from the *prettiest* bong I've ever owned, but this baby takes the cake for most durable, smoothest, and most portable. It's amazing for taking with you on a camping trip, toting around in your backpack, or just taking sweet rips off of on your couch. It's UNBREAKABLE. Ok, there is a glass bowl piece that could potentially be broken, but boy oh boy, a little bowl piece is SO much easier to replace than an entire bong. I've lost so many a waterpipe to the perils of gravity. If you're considering a new waterpipe and you are worried about investing in nice glass or if you have a tendency to break pipes and bongs, look no further. I love this sweet, silicone, ugly bong. It has earned a place in my heart and I hope it will retain its status as primary smoking device for years to come.