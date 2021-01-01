About this product

This unbreakable silicone bong from the EDIT Collection is simply the bomb. At 12 inches tall, this piece can be broken down into multiple pieces for toting any place your little heart desires. Simple doesn’t mean boring though - this piece is equipped with a dual purpose ice catcher and diffuser perc. A glass downstem and slide bowl are included for full functionality.



Made from durable, heat resistant silicone, this bong is a breeze to clean and transport. Maybe you’re not traveling, but you need a not-so-fragile piece? BOOM. SIlicone bongs are built to withstand life’s bumps and bruises.



Us crazy kids over here at EDIT design durable and functional pieces with our customers in mind.