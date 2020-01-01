 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Grinders
  5. 4-Piece Herb Grinder Sifter with Rotary Crank Handle

4-Piece Herb Grinder Sifter with Rotary Crank Handle

by Everyone Does It

Write a review
Everyone Does It Smoking Grinders 4-Piece Herb Grinder Sifter with Rotary Crank Handle

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This 4-part aluminium herb grinder and sifter by EDIT Collection is constructed from anodized aluminum and uses a rotary crank handle to grind material with ease. Built with 4 parts, this exclusive grinder includes a stainless steel sifter screen and storage compartment. The 4-part grinder allows the user to separate the material placed in the grinder. The first two compartments act as a multi-level system that grinds your material into finer pieces. The bottom compartment is separated by the sifter screen and helps to catch pollen or other material that fail off during the grinding process. The Edit Collection is Everyone Does It’s very own line of water pipes, grinders, and many more smoking accessories. Skillfully designed by the EDIT team, each high-quality product proudly features the EDIT brand logo.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Everyone Does It Logo
From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.