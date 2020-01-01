 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Beaker Base Elbow Zong Bong

Beaker Base Elbow Zong Bong

by Everyone Does It

Write a review
Everyone Does It Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Beaker Base Elbow Zong Bong

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This Beaker Base Elbow Zong Bong from the EDIT Collection is sure to zig-zag its way into your heart. The classic, sturdy beaker base is followed up with a funky and distinct elbow curve. With an 18mm female ground joint and a reducing downstem, the 14mm male slide bowl fits perfectly - so it’s ready to go! The included downstem perfectly reduces the joint size from 18mm to 14mm, and also features a slitted end, for added diffuser functionality. The bend in the glass forms a singular groove directly above the beaker base. This Z shape lends to the zong bong moniker.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Everyone Does It Logo
From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.