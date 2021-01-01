About this product

This Beaker Base Elbow Zong Bong from the EDIT Collection is sure to zig-zag its way into your heart. The classic, sturdy beaker base is followed up with a funky and distinct elbow curve. With an 18mm female ground joint and a reducing downstem, the 14mm male slide bowl fits perfectly - so it’s ready to go!



The included downstem perfectly reduces the joint size from 18mm to 14mm, and also features a slitted end, for added diffuser functionality.



The bend in the glass forms a singular groove directly above the beaker base. This Z shape lends to the zong bong moniker.