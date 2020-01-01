 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bent Neck Double Honeycomb Perc Rig

by Everyone Does It

Coming from our very own EDIT Collection, this bent neck double honeycomb perc rig features double honeycomb percolators. Equipped with a female 18.5mm ground joint, this glass piece includes a male to male adapter, glass concentrate nail, and a female vapor dome. Using two highly effective honeycomb percolators, this oil rig is designed to produce a significantly smooth and clean hit. The two color accented disc percs work in tandem to filter the vapor through the bubbling action. Not only does this give the user a smooth refreshing hit, but also helps remove carcinogens from the mix. This fantastic glass dab rig is built from top quality borosilicate glass. With a 4mm glass thickness, this EDIT Collection water pipe possesses great durability and heat resistance. The Edit Collection is Everyone Does It’s very own line of bongs, dab rigs, vaporizers and many more smoking accessories. Skillfully designed by the EDIT team, each high-quality product proudly features the EDIT brand logo.

From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.