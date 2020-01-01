About this product

Advanced portable vaporizer designed for use with dry herbs. 30w mod battery, quartz water vubbler tank and oversize ceramic herb chamber. An exclusive vaporizer from the EDIT Collection. Equipping a water attachment is a sure fire way to get the very best performance from any vape pen, so team EDIT designed the Bubble Bud to come with one as standard. The extra large herb chamber allows you to pack around one gram of dried herbs into the chamber. The Bubble Bud produces smooth, cool vapor which is cooled and filtered by the spectacular bubbling action inside the large quartz glass bubbler tank. You’ll be ready to vape right away with the Bubble Bud - This stunning portable vape comes complete with a charger, packing tool, cleaning kit, spare O-rings, user manual and a 90 day warranty. This eye-catching vubbler is packaged in a sleek black gift box - an ideal gift for that special fellow vaper in your life.