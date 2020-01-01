 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bubble Bud Herbal Vaporizer with Quartz Bubbler

About this product

Advanced portable vaporizer designed for use with dry herbs. 30w mod battery, quartz water vubbler tank and oversize ceramic herb chamber. An exclusive vaporizer from the EDIT Collection. Equipping a water attachment is a sure fire way to get the very best performance from any vape pen, so team EDIT designed the Bubble Bud to come with one as standard. The extra large herb chamber allows you to pack around one gram of dried herbs into the chamber. The Bubble Bud produces smooth, cool vapor which is cooled and filtered by the spectacular bubbling action inside the large quartz glass bubbler tank. You’ll be ready to vape right away with the Bubble Bud - This stunning portable vape comes complete with a charger, packing tool, cleaning kit, spare O-rings, user manual and a 90 day warranty. This eye-catching vubbler is packaged in a sleek black gift box - an ideal gift for that special fellow vaper in your life.

About this brand

Everyone Does It Logo
From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.