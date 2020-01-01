 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
E-Nail Compatible Quartz Domeless Nail

by Everyone Does It

E-Nail Compatible Quartz Domeless Nail

About this product

These domeless quartz nails are designed to take an electrical coil from an E-Nail or similar. These nails work with coils of various sizes and the EDIT Collection offers various joint sizes as well. When choosing a replacement slide, first determine whether your rig joint is male or female. If your existing slide fits OVER the glass joint on your rig, then buy a female slide. If your existing slide sits INSIDE the glass joint of your rig, then buy a male slide. Most coils are either 16mm or 20mm wide. You will need to measure the diameter of your coil across the circular element and buy a bowl size 0.5mm smaller. Determining your joint size can be measured with your little finger. Place your little finger to the rig or bowl (slide) FEMALE joint and check out the following rough guide: Tip of little finger just fits the joint = 10mm Joint Fits to first knuckle of little finger = 14.5mm Joint Fits to second knuckle of little finger = 18.8mm Joint Fits your thumb in the joint = 29.2mm Joint Very easy but careful when measuring glass not to cut yourself.

About this brand

From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.