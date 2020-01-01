About this product

This Glass Skull Dab Rig is the perfect piece for a paranormal smoke session. The body is made up of a spooky skull shape and topped off with a 14mm male ground joint. A 14mm female quartz banger is included so you can dab away right away. The mysterious skull is a symbol of rebels, rock and roll, and dark fun. The rounded skull has a flat base for easier use and handling. A six slitted downstem rests inside, ready to condition your psychedelic smoke. The brains of this operation is the fixed downstem that works to diffuse your smoke - making for a scary smooth smoke session every time.