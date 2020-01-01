 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Glass Skull Dab Rig

by Everyone Does It

This Glass Skull Dab Rig is the perfect piece for a paranormal smoke session. The body is made up of a spooky skull shape and topped off with a 14mm male ground joint. A 14mm female quartz banger is included so you can dab away right away. The mysterious skull is a symbol of rebels, rock and roll, and dark fun. The rounded skull has a flat base for easier use and handling. A six slitted downstem rests inside, ready to condition your psychedelic smoke. The brains of this operation is the fixed downstem that works to diffuse your smoke - making for a scary smooth smoke session every time.

From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.