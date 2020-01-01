 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Nails & attachments
  5. Hybrid Titanium Quartz Nail and Carb Cap Dab Kit

Hybrid Titanium Quartz Nail and Carb Cap Dab Kit

by Everyone Does It

Write a review
Everyone Does It Dabbing Nails & Attachments Hybrid Titanium Quartz Nail and Carb Cap Dab Kit

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The hybrid titanium quartz nail with carb cap dab kit serves a double function for your smoking needs. Both titanium and quartz, your days of having to choose between your two favorites are over. Durable yet delicate, the titanium dabber with quartz dish component are a perfect mix of hardcore and quality. The convertible body can go from male to female joint piece with a simple twist. The team here at EDIT keeps you in mind as we design and produce our signature exclusive collection.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Everyone Does It Logo
From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.