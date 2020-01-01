 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Mini Bell Bubbler

by Everyone Does It

About this product

The Mini Bell Bubbler from the EDIT Collection is an ideal addition to any glass collection. Small and sturdy at the same time, this little guy delivers quite the hit. Colored glass accents on the joint and mouthpiece match perfectly, and the included quartz banger ensures full functionality right out of the box. The EDIT Collection is our very own private label brand - so we take special pride in designing each and every piece with our customers in mind. Bubblers combine the best features of a hand pipe and a water pipe into one dream apparatus. The water cools your smoke while the small perc filters your vapor a second time for a hit that’s crystal clear and wonderful - perfect for concentrates.

About this brand

From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.