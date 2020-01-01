G Pen Connect Starter Kit With Tank
by Simply Crafted
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Made from durable quartz which can withstand the heating and cooling cycles. This nail is perfect for those looking for a no mess/no fuss type of nail. Huge hits can be taken with ease thanks to the slit air hole. Available in 10mm, 14.5mm, and 18.8mm Male and Female varieties
Be the first to review this product.