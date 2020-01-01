 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Six Arm Removable Perc Ash Catcher

by Everyone Does It

About this product

The EDIT Collection has designed these 6-arm removable perc ash catchers for easy cleaning in mind. These superb glass ashcatchers are available with either a 14.5mm or 18.8mm joint size. EDIT Collection have equipped this ashcatcher with a 6-arm percolator for extra filtration. This perc will help increase the removal of nasty carcinogens and ensure that the user receives only the cleanest, coolest hit. The percolator is also removable to allow the user easy access when looking to clean the ashcatcher. The EDIT design team offer the glass accessory in multiple colors, so you are guaranteed to find one that suits your personal preference.

About this brand

From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.