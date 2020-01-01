 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Sketch Bowling Pin Dab Rig

Sketch Bowling Pin Dab Rig

by Everyone Does It

Write a review
Everyone Does It Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Sketch Bowling Pin Dab Rig

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Bowl all strikes and no gutter balls with this Sketch Bowling Pin Dab Rig. The curvy bowling pin shaped body features artsy sketches, which are also on the matching 14mm female vapor dome. A 14mm male ground joint finishes off the piece, for complete functionality. The tip of the bowling pin acts as the mouthpiece, with a perfectly sized hole right on top. Though a vapor dome is included, you can use any 14mm female concentrate nail with this piece. Grab your favorite nail for a custom touch.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Everyone Does It Logo
From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.