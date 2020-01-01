 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
EDIT Collection’s stylish titanium honey bucket is made from machine grade 2 titanium for durability and heat-resistance and features a fully adjustable titanium banger attachment. Able to fit 14.5mm or 18.8mm joints, this dabbing accessory is available in male and female joints. Machine made from high-quality grade 2 titanium, this extremely durable honey bucket and banger features great heat retention and will never break no matter how much you misuse it. This banger enables the user to direct the torch heat away from the main body of the piece to help prevent heat stress and premature cracking. The oil banger retains heat exceptionally well, allowing you to dab at lower temperatures for a purer taste. To improve your dabbing experience, why not team this piece up with one of our fantastic carb caps? The Edit Collection includes everything from our very own dab rigs to essential dabbing tools and accessories. Skillfully designed by the EDIT team, each high-quality product proudly features the EDIT brand logo.

From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.