Before Bed Bath Salt - 400mg Full Spectrum CBD
$30.00MSRP
About this product
If you have troubles sleeping, a warm bath with soothing blend of Dead Sea Salt, 400MG of Hemp derived CBD, and organic terpenes will relax the body while preparing your mind for deep sleep. Evexia Bath Salt is made with 7 all-natural ingredients with no added colors. For Best Results: Draw a warm bath (100-104F) and add 1/2 cup of Evexia CBD Bath Salt. Dim the lights, put on some music, and soak for 15-30 minutes. Stay hydrated by drink plenty of water during and after your soak. Pat skin dry when finished and wrap in a warm bath robe. You’ll feel relaxed and ready for bed.
About this brand
Evexia CBD
