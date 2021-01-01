CBD Oil Syringe- Full Spectrum 1000mg
by Evexia CBDWrite a review
$50.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Evexia 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil Syringe is derived from hemp plants that are naturally high in CBD. These hemp plants are organic and sustainably grown without the use of herbicides, pesticides, or harmful fertilizers. One 1000mg syringe contains 7 different cannabinoids and over 700mg of CBD. For Best Results: Ingestible/Food (*store in a cool dry place). Evexia Full Spectrum CBD Distillate (Oil) may crystalize in the applicator. For easier administration, run warm tap water over applicator for 30-60 seconds. Remove cap and gently depress applicator for desired dose.
About this brand
Evexia CBD
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.