About this product
Evexia 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil Syringe is derived from hemp plants that are naturally high in CBD. These hemp plants are organic and sustainably grown without the use of herbicides, pesticides, or harmful fertilizers. One 1000mg syringe contains 7 different cannabinoids and over 700mg of CBD.
For Best Results:
Ingestible/Food (*store in a cool dry place). Evexia Full Spectrum CBD Distillate (Oil) may crystalize in the applicator. For easier administration, run warm tap water over applicator for 30-60 seconds. Remove cap and gently depress applicator for desired dose.
For Best Results:
Ingestible/Food (*store in a cool dry place). Evexia Full Spectrum CBD Distillate (Oil) may crystalize in the applicator. For easier administration, run warm tap water over applicator for 30-60 seconds. Remove cap and gently depress applicator for desired dose.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Evexia CBD
In 2018, we started our journey to bring all-natural USA grown hemp derived CBD products to your door. We’re proud to say we’re a veteran-owned and operated company, located in the United States.
We’ve leveraged our vast industry experience and proven track record to bring the benefits of CBD to the masses without the need for a medical cannabis card. Evexia CBD, located in Chicago, is a hemp-based CBD company that manufactures, markets, and sells full-spectrum cannabidiol infused products. We procure all-natural, organic, plant-based ingredients to support our local communities. All our products are lab tested by a third party to best ensure you are getting full-spectrum CBD of the purest quality.
Our primary focus is to improve the lives of our customers, employees, vendors, shareholders, and the community. We take pride in providing our customers with quality products and transparency.
We’ve leveraged our vast industry experience and proven track record to bring the benefits of CBD to the masses without the need for a medical cannabis card. Evexia CBD, located in Chicago, is a hemp-based CBD company that manufactures, markets, and sells full-spectrum cannabidiol infused products. We procure all-natural, organic, plant-based ingredients to support our local communities. All our products are lab tested by a third party to best ensure you are getting full-spectrum CBD of the purest quality.
Our primary focus is to improve the lives of our customers, employees, vendors, shareholders, and the community. We take pride in providing our customers with quality products and transparency.