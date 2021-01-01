Olive Oil - 200mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil
by Evexia CBDWrite a review
$24.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Evexia 200mg Full Spectrum CBD Olive Oil is the main source of dietary fat and studies suggested that people who regularly consume olive oil are less likely to develop cardiovascular diseases, including hypertension (high blood pressure), stroke, and hyperlipidemia (high blood cholesterol and triglyceride levels). Olive oil intake also appears to help reduce inflammation, endothelial dysfunction (problems with the inner linings of blood vessels), thrombosis, and carbohydrate metabolism. This superfood combines the power of Full Spectrum CBD to help boost your body and mind. Use: Baking, Cooking, Salad Dressing, Marinades, Skin Care- apply directly, and Pet digestive friendly.
About this brand
Evexia CBD
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.