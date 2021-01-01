Stress Relief Bath Salt - 400mg Full Spectrum CBD
$30.00MSRP
Life stressing you out? Try a warm bath with soothing blend of Dead Sea Salt, 400MG of Hemp derived CBD, and cannabis terpenes to wash that stress away. Evexia Bath Salt is made with 9 all-natural ingredients with no artificial color added. For Best Results: Draw a warm bath (100-104F) and add 1/2 cup of Evexia CBD Bath Salt. Dim the lights, put on some music, and soak for 15-30 minutes. Stay hydrated by drink plenty of water during and after your soak. Pat skin dry when finished and wrap in a warm bath robe. You’ll feel relaxed and stress free.
