Evolab Battery

by Evolab

3.02
About this product

The Evolab battery allows you to optimize your vaping experience with its three temperature variable voltage technology. The battery is a standard 510 thread that comes with a USB charging cord. NOTE: please use the USB charging cord that comes with the battery. Other cords could cause issues with your device. Instructions: Turn the battery on/off click the button 5 times. To change the heat settings, hit the button 3 times to your desired temperature.

glennbuckman

I purchased this battery from Harvest in the Gilbert location about 5 or 6 weeks ago. It worked fine for a while but then the button to activate the battery started to stick. It not only discarbed the battery but also superheated the vapor which made it combust as I was inhaling. It was way to harsh and I ended up coughing for several hours. So i took it back to Harvest but since it was more than 14 days old. They wouldn't return or exchange the stupid battery. So stupid Harvest lost a customer of 4 years spending about $1,200 per year. That is pretty stupid in my opinion. I passed 5 or 6 dispensaries on the way there so I guess I'll spend my money elsewhere from now on.

michaelwilliam90

I love my pen but curious what the different temps are for the different color settings??

About this brand

Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.