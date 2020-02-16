glennbuckman on February 16th, 2020

I purchased this battery from Harvest in the Gilbert location about 5 or 6 weeks ago. It worked fine for a while but then the button to activate the battery started to stick. It not only discarbed the battery but also superheated the vapor which made it combust as I was inhaling. It was way to harsh and I ended up coughing for several hours. So i took it back to Harvest but since it was more than 14 days old. They wouldn't return or exchange the stupid battery. So stupid Harvest lost a customer of 4 years spending about $1,200 per year. That is pretty stupid in my opinion. I passed 5 or 6 dispensaries on the way there so I guess I'll spend my money elsewhere from now on.