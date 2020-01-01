Evolab CBx Sciences Intensive Skin Repair
by EvolabWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Evolab CBx Sciences Intensive Skin Repair by Evolab
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Evolab
Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.