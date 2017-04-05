Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
by Deluxe Leaf
FreshTerps™ captures the essence of your favorite strains. We source only the most sought after plants from the best growers. And then we extract just 2-3% of the plant weight in pure terpenes through our precision pharmaceutical-grade extraction process. You enjoy the very best flavors and effects that each strain has to offer - and nothing else. It’s purity you can taste and feel.
on April 5th, 2017
Checked out the Fresh Terps while in Denver for work; had heard about them previously from a coworker. Tracked them down at medicine man on the way in from the airport, and at the budtender's recommendation we tacked on the Chroma (pure cannabinoids) from EvoLab as well so we could play with different ratios of the two. Dabbing these was so much fun! My first two dabs were pure Terps — they were so smooth and tasty. The effects were subtle and clearheaded yet giggly; very enjoyable. When paired with the cannabinoids (you basically dip the cannabinoid dab into the tiny terpene jar to get terpene liquid on the oil), they complemented each other perfectly in flavor and effects, making for a fantastic dabbing experience. 10/10 would like to dab again. Wish we had these in Washington!
on April 5th, 2017
FreshTerps just might be the smoothest dabbing experience I've had to date. The terpenes alone (the strain I picked up was Critical Mass) provide a soothing buzz that relaxes muscles while making you feel stress-free and giggly. This Critical Mass weighs in at 18% caryophyllene, a terpene that works wonders on my anxiety. This is the best product I've tried yet in Colorado, and I can only hope they'll expand into Washington one day soon.
on April 5th, 2017
Might be my favorite concentrate of all time... definitely my favorite dabs in Colorado. If you are like me then it's all about flavor. FreshTerps are AMAZING! With this I can dab more than a few times and not feel totally wrecked. A+