PBNinja on April 5th, 2017

Checked out the Fresh Terps while in Denver for work; had heard about them previously from a coworker. Tracked them down at medicine man on the way in from the airport, and at the budtender's recommendation we tacked on the Chroma (pure cannabinoids) from EvoLab as well so we could play with different ratios of the two. Dabbing these was so much fun! My first two dabs were pure Terps — they were so smooth and tasty. The effects were subtle and clearheaded yet giggly; very enjoyable. When paired with the cannabinoids (you basically dip the cannabinoid dab into the tiny terpene jar to get terpene liquid on the oil), they complemented each other perfectly in flavor and effects, making for a fantastic dabbing experience. 10/10 would like to dab again. Wish we had these in Washington!