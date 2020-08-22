 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Black Raspberry
Hybrid

Black Raspberry

by Excolo Farms

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Excolo Farms Cannabis Flower Black Raspberry

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Excolo Farms Logo

About this strain

Black Raspberry

Black Raspberry
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

From Bodhi Seeds, Black Raspberry crosses Goji OG, Raspberry F2, and Wookie 15. Buds grow dense with trichomes that offer rich flavors of ripe berries, lavender, and absinthe. The high is light with euphoric qualities that make for enjoyable conversation filled with creativity and laughter. 

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

Sat Aug 22 2020
M........n
This is a great strain for just a chill out session. Just make sure you stop smoking once your high starts. My husband and I had issues with dizziness when we kept going even just a few more rounds.