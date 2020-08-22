M........n
Sat Aug 22 2020
This is a great strain for just a chill out session. Just make sure you stop smoking once your high starts. My husband and I had issues with dizziness when we kept going even just a few more rounds.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
From Bodhi Seeds, Black Raspberry crosses Goji OG, Raspberry F2, and Wookie 15. Buds grow dense with trichomes that offer rich flavors of ripe berries, lavender, and absinthe. The high is light with euphoric qualities that make for enjoyable conversation filled with creativity and laughter.