Purple Monkey Balls

by Excolo Farms

5.01
Excolo Farms Cannabis Flower Purple Monkey Balls

About this product

The genetic heritage of Purple Monkey Balls is somewhat murky. What we do know is that it is an indica-dominant mix of a Northern Californian purple strain -- some claim Mendo Purps, others Granddaddy Purple -- and an indica from Afghanistan, believed to be Deep Chunk. The bulbous purple buds produces a fruity grape aroma that gives way to sweet flavors of pine and berry. The sedating indica effects produce deep relaxation great for chronic pain, but best saved for the end of the day if you need to remain productive.

1 customer review

5.01

Flynnski

Oh my gosh I can't believe no one has written a review. Purple monkey balls is THE Best strain by far ever ever ever......

About this strain

Purple Monkey Balls

Purple Monkey Balls

About this brand

